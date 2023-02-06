Elderly pedestrian flown to Ottawa after being hit by driver in Pembroke

Ontario Provincial Police say an 83-year-old has been airlifted to an Ottawa hospital after being hit by a driver in Pembroke, Ont.

Emergency responders were called to the Pembroke Mall on Pembroke Street East just before 1 p.m. Monday for a report that a driver in the parking lot hit a pedestrian with their vehicle.

Police described the victim's injuries as "serious and life-altering." The driver of the vehicle was not physically hurt.

Police did not announce any arrests or charges in their news release about the incident Monday afternoon, but said officers remained on scene and the investigation is ongoing.