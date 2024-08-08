OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Elderly man seriously injured following house fire in Ottawa's south end

    Ottawa Fire Generic
    The Ottawa Paramedic Service says an elderly man sustained serious injuries following a fire that started in a single-family home Thursday morning.

    Paramedics told CTV News Ottawa they received a call at 9:44 a.m. reporting a house located in the 100 block of Knoxdale Road was on fire.

    The man sustained serious smoke inhalation and was taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition, paramedics add.

    Firefighters say they when they arrived on the scene and confirmed the smoke, they declared a working fire for additional resources.

    When the fire was extinguished at: 10:32 a.m., crews used high pressurized fans to ventilate the residual smoke out of the structure.

    A fire truck is still on the scene to monitor for any flare ups.

    The investigation into what led to the fire is ongoing.

