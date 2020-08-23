OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say underwater search and recovery officers will be searching the Ottawa River in the Clarence-Rockland area for a 71-year-old man, who is presumed to have drowned.

In a press release Sunday morning, OPP said Ottawa Police called the Russell County detachment for help locating a distraught man at around 5 p.m. Saturday.

Officers reportedly saw the man in the river near a Clarence-Rockland marina, a short distance east of Ottawa. An officer swam into the river, but was unable to find the man. Ottawa Fire Services also attended the scene and were unable to locate him.

OPP say the search will continue Sunday.

The OPP also say they've notified the province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU), which has invoked its mandate. The SIU investigates cases involving police officers that result in serious injury, death, or accusations of sexual assault.

A statement from the SIU was not immediately available.

Ottawa Police could not confirm or deny Sunday morning whether this investigation involves a man reported missing Saturday in Ottawa's east end.