OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say a 77-year-old driver is uninjured after their vehicle was hit by a Canadian Pacific Rail train near Belleville, Ont. Monday afternoon.

Police say officers were called to the rail crossing on Melrose Road in Tyendinaga Township at around 5:00 p.m. A CP Rail train had collided with the passenger side of the car.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital as a precaution and their car was towed off of the tracks. There was no one else in the vehicle.

Police had closed the road for the investigation for a short time, but it has since reopened. The OPP and the CP Rail Police are continuing to investigate.

OPP confirm this crash is not related to an ongoing protest on the CN Rail line in Tyendinaga. CN Rail has shut down a "significant" portion of its rail network because of protests by Tyendinaga Mohawks and their supporters in solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en Nation in northern B.C.