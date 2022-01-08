A missing elderly couple from Port Hope, Ont. have been located safe and sound after going missing en route to Wakefield, Que.

Police and family members had said the couple left Port Hope on Friday morning and were possibly lost in the national capital region.

Ottawa police and a family member said just after 2:30 p.m. that the couple had been located.

Since they have been located, CTV News has removed their name and images from this article.