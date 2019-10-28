OPP have identified an 87-year-old man killed Saturday in a crash County Road 20 in North Glengarry Township.

Robert Monks, of Cornwall, died when the minivan he was driving struck a pick-up truck traveling in the opposite direction. The minivan struck a trailer that was being towed behind the pick-up.

The driver of the pick-up truck was uninjured.

Stormont Dundas and Glengarry OPP continue to investigate the collision with the OPP Traffic Collision Investigators.