Elderly Cornwall man killed in crash
Published Monday, October 28, 2019 12:02PM EDT
OPP have identified an 87-year-old man killed Saturday in a crash County Road 20 in North Glengarry Township.
Robert Monks, of Cornwall, died when the minivan he was driving struck a pick-up truck traveling in the opposite direction. The minivan struck a trailer that was being towed behind the pick-up.
The driver of the pick-up truck was uninjured.
Stormont Dundas and Glengarry OPP continue to investigate the collision with the OPP Traffic Collision Investigators.