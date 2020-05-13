OTTAWA -- Nearly 2,000 motorists were stopped at the border of the MRC-des-Collines-de-l’Outaouais because their trip was deemed non-essential during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Quebec Government implemented travel restrictions at the Ottawa-Gatineau border and across the Outaouais on April 1 in a bid to limit non-essential travel during the pandemic. The MRC-des-Collines-de-l’Outaouais set up police checkpoints to check motorists on whether the trip was essential or not.

The MRC-des-Collines-de-l’Outaouais Police says officers stopped 25,650 motorists between April 1 and May 10. Eight per cent of the motorists were asked to turn back by police because the trip was deemed non-essential.

The Quebec Government relaxed the travel restrictions across the Outaouais on Monday, but the restrictions remain in place at the Ottawa-Gatineau border.

The Ministry of Public Safety told CTV News Ottawa on Monday a date to lift the checkpoints between Ottawa and Gatineau remains to be determined.

“People are asked to avoid non-essential movement and to comply with all public health measures enacted to avoid the spread of the virus.”