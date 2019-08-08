

Josh Pringle , CTV Morning Live





Vandals have been targeted OC Transpo bus shelters this summer.

OC Transpo says eight bus shelters haven been vandalized across Ottawa since August 2. Five shelters were damaged in the east-end, two in Centretown and one in the west-end.

CTV News cameras found found glass at a shelter on Albert St. Wednesday morning. Another shelter at Bayview Station was damaged on Wednesday morning. OC Transpo says that shelter’s glass will be replaced on Friday.

In a statement to CTV News, Transpit Operations Director Jim Greeer says “corrective measures have been taken for those incidents.” Greer adds OC Transpo Special Constables are working with Ottawa Police to investigate the incidents.