Advertisement
Eight new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ottawa on Tuesday
Published Tuesday, August 18, 2020 10:47AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Health officials are reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday.
The eight new cases are among 125 new cases reported provincewide in Ontario's daily epidemiologic summary.
This follows a report of 19 new cases on Monday.
Ottawa Public Health will have updated local figures at or before 12:30 p.m.
This is a breaking news story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest information as it becomes available.