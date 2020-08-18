OTTAWA -- Another person in Ottawa has died of COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health reports eight new cases of COVID-19 in the city Tuesday, with one new death.

This is the first death linked to the disease reported in Ottawa in three weeks.

The eight new cases are among 125 new cases reported provincewide in Ontario's daily epidemiologic summary.

This follows a report of 19 new cases on Monday.

According to Ottawa Public Health's daily COVID-19 dashboard update, there have been 2,728 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the pandemic began.

OPH says 265 residents of Ottawa have died from the disease.

There are currently 12 people in hospital, with one in the ICU, meaning no change since Monday's report.

ACTIVE CASES

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 fell Tuesday, driven by a large increase in resolved cases.

OPH reports 108 active cases in Ottawa, down 14 from Monday's update, when the number increased by 10.

An additional 21 cases are considered resolved, for a total of 2,355 cases to date or just over 86 per cent of all known cases.

The number of active cases is the number of total cases minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

CASES BY AGE

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: One new case (99 cases total, 18 active )

) 10-19 years-old: Zero new cases (168 cases total, 20 active )

) 20-29 years-old: One new case (439 cases total, 17 active )

) 30-39 years-old: Two new cases (367 cases total, 15 active )

) 40-49 years-old: Two new cases (346 cases total, 10 active )

) 50-59 years-old: One new case (368 cases total, 14 active )

) 60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (271 cases total, 7 active )

) 70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (195 cases total, 6 active )

) 80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (277 cases total, 1 active )

) 90+ years: Zero new cases (198 cases total, 0 active)

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

There are five active instituional outbreaks in Ottawa.

Two new outbreaks were added to OPH's list on Tuesday.

The following locations are in outbreak status:

Billingswood Manor

Carling Family Shelter

Mothercraft Ottawa Home Child Care

Résidence St. Louis

Villa Marconi

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

