OTTAWA -- Eight new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health announced the new cases in its daily COVID-19 update on Sunday afternoon, along with no new deaths linked to the virus.

Since the first case of COVID-19 was announced in Ottawa on March 11, there have been 2,032 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 258 deaths.

There are currently 16 people in hospital with COVID-19.

Resolved cases of COVID-19

Ottawa Public Health reports 83 per cent of all COVID-19 cases in Ottawa are resolved.

A total of 1,690 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

There are currently 84 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.