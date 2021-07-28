OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday.

Across Ontario, there are 158 new cases of COVID-19. Health officials reported 25 cases in Toronto, 19 in York Region, 16 in Waterloo region, 15 in Hamilton and 13 in Durham Region.

The eight new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday follows three new cases on Tuesday.

Ottawa Public Health will provide a full snapshot on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa at approximately 12 p.m.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 1,208 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on July 26.

A total of 1,867 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Monday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the results is 14 hours.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION