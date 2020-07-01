Advertisement
Eight new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa
OTTAWA -- One day after Ottawa Public Health reported zero new cases of COVID-19, eight new cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed in Ottawa.
Ottawa Public Health announced the new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday afternoon.
Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 2,094 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 263 deaths.
There are currently two people in hospital with COVID-19, including one in the Intensive Care Unit.
Recovering from COVID-19
There are 46 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.
Ottawa Public Health reports 85 per cent of COVID-19 cases are now resolved.
A total of 1,785 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.
COVID-19 outbreaks
There are now just two COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care homes in Ottawa.
The outbreaks at St. Louis Residence and Montfort Long-Term Care Home have been declared over.
At St. Louis Residence, 35 residents and 20 staff members tested positive for COVID-19. A total of nine residents died due to COVID-19.
The second COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the Montfort Long-Term Care Centre on June 13 and declared over on June 24. It was reported over on July 1. A total of one staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
During the first COVID-19 outbreak at the Montfort Long-Term Care Centre between April 8 and June 8, a total of 87 residents and 31 staff members tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 31 residents died after testing positive for COVID-19.