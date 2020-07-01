OTTAWA -- One day after Ottawa Public Health reported zero new cases of COVID-19, eight new cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed in Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health announced the new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday afternoon.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 2,094 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 263 deaths.

There are currently two people in hospital with COVID-19, including one in the Intensive Care Unit.

Recovering from COVID-19

There are 46 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health reports 85 per cent of COVID-19 cases are now resolved.

A total of 1,785 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 outbreaks

There are now just two COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care homes in Ottawa.

The outbreaks at St. Louis Residence and Montfort Long-Term Care Home have been declared over.

At St. Louis Residence, 35 residents and 20 staff members tested positive for COVID-19. A total of nine residents died due to COVID-19.

The second COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the Montfort Long-Term Care Centre on June 13 and declared over on June 24. It was reported over on July 1. A total of one staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

During the first COVID-19 outbreak at the Montfort Long-Term Care Centre between April 8 and June 8, a total of 87 residents and 31 staff members tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 31 residents died after testing positive for COVID-19.