OTTAWA -- Eight people have been forced from their homes after an overnight fire in Gatineau's Lac-des-fées neighbourhood.

A witness who saw the fire called Gatineau firefighters to rue Dumas at around 2:40 a.m. Saturday.

The fire started in a shed but spread to the two neighbouring homes.

While firefighters were able to bring the fire under control quickly without anyone being hurt, the residents of both homes have been displaced. Six people are being cared for by the Red Cross.

The fire did an estimated $97,000 in damage.