KINGSTON -- A Kingston daycare is closed due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health confirms eight positive cases linked to the outbreak at Tiny Hoppers Early Learning Centre.

The health unit says the risk to the public is low. Clients and staff deemed to be at risk are being contacted directly by the health unit.

In a statement on Facebook, Tiny Hoppers says it learned there are multiple positive COVID-19 cases at Tiny Hoppers West located on Select Drive.

"We have chosen to temporarily close the centre for a minimum of 14 days to ensure the health and safety of our staff, clients and their families," the statement said.

"We are working closely with KFL&A Public Health. We care deeply about our families and our staff and we hope that everyone stays safe. We look forward to serving our families in the future."