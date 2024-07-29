EF1 tornado leaves 600 metre path of damage near Perth, Ont. last week
An EF1 tornado with winds of 150 km/h touched down southwest of Perth, Ont. last week, causing damage along a 600 metre path.
Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project says the tornado last Wednesday touched down in the Christie Lake area. The twister caused damage to structures and trees from Christie Lake to south of Rideau Ferry and ending near Jasper.
Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project released the path of the July 24 tornado that touched down south of Perth. (Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project/release)
No injuries were reported as a result of the tornado.
"Satellite imagery review revealed visible tree damage along the tornado track," the Northern Tornadoes Project said in a release. "Damage assessed as EF1 tornado, with an estimated maximum wind speed of 150 km/h, track length of 39.2 km and maximum. path width of 600 metres."
The remains of the barn on the Brady family farm in Tay Valley, Ont. are seen on July 26, 2024. A tornado destroyed the barn on July 24, 2024. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa)
CTV News Ottawa's Dylan Dyson spoke with a family in the community of Tay Valley after their nearly 100-year-old barn was destroyed by the tornado.
"As soon as we saw those [barn] doors go to 90 degrees, that's when we knew it was time to go get our family from upstairs and try and take shelter," MacKayla Brady said.
The Brady family home located 140 feet from their barn was not damaged.
FBI turns to Trump to seek answers into assassination attempt
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has agreed to be interviewed by the FBI as part of an investigation into his attempted assassination in Pennsylvania earlier this month, a special agent said on Monday.
Canada wins first gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics
Christa Deguchi has won Canada's first gold medal of the Paris Olympics with a victory in the under-57 kilogram judo event.
The discovery of a possible sign of life in Venus' clouds sparked controversy. Now, scientists say they have more proof
Four years ago, the unexpected discovery in the clouds of Venus of a gas that on Earth signifies life — phosphine — faced controversy, earning rebukes in subsequent observations that failed to match its findings. Now, the same team behind that discovery has come back with more observations.
Canada appeals FIFA's six-point Olympic women's soccer deduction
The Canadian Olympic Committee and Canada Soccer are appealing FIFA's six-point penalty to the national women's soccer team in the wake of a spying scandal at the Paris Games.
Intelligence task force to monitor all future byelections for foreign interference
The Liberal government says measures to monitor and assess foreign interference threats will be part of all future federal byelections, not just general elections.
2 children dead and 9 people injured in stabbings in northwest England, police say
A stabbing at a children's dance class in northwest England on Monday killed two children and injured nine other people, police said. A 17-year-old boy was arrested and a knife seized after the bloody attack, police said.
Here are some things dentists say you should never do
It's easy to overlook, neglect and even abuse our teeth, and while a broken bone can heal over time, a damaged tooth can't. CTVNews.ca spoke with a dentist and a professor of dentistry to find out which bad dental habits to avoid for a healthy smile. Here is their best advice.
Ashley Callingbull becomes first Indigenous woman to win Miss Universe Canada
Ashley Callingbull became the first Indigenous woman to win Miss Universe Canada.
'The entire world knows what happened': Results of disputed Venezuela election that saw 2 opponents claim victory
Nicolas Maduro was formally declared the winner of Venezuela's disputed presidential election Monday, just a day after after the country's political opposition and the entrenched incumbent both claimed victory in the contest.
Dozens join search for missing Cape Breton man
Dozens of people joined a search for a missing Cape Breton man near a highway exit on Monday morning.
Nova Scotia opens helpline after five people shot at Africville reunion in Halifax
The Nova Scotia government says it has opened a helpline for anyone seeking counselling after five people were shot over the weekend at a community gathering in Halifax.
'A massive boost for community safety,' Ford says of 5 new police helicopters in Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa
The province says it has set aside more than $100 million to purchase five new helicopters for use by police services in the GTA and Ottawa to help combat auto theft, carjackings, and street racing.
Several Toronto parking fines to increase starting August 1
The fines for a long list of parking offences in Toronto will increase starting Thursday.
'The docs don’t have a lack of customers': Ford defends plans for expansion of treatment at Ontario pharmacies
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is defending his government’s decision to allow pharmacists to handle more ailments instead of doctors, saying it’s one of the most popular moves his government has made.
'Extended heat wave' as temperatures rise in Montreal
A special weather statement has been issued for Montreal due to a 'hot and humid air mass' that is 'currently affecting the province of Quebec.'
Americans in Montreal eager to engage in the U.S. election
With the U.S. election hitting another gear of excitement, Americans living in Montreal are feeling the effects with some working overtime to get out the vote.
Women with low sex drive get support with new therapy from Universite de Montreal
A new sex therapy developed by a researcher at the Université de Montréal helps women whose sexual desire has waned, a problem thought to affect between 30 per cent and 40 per cent of adult women.
Two people fled after crash with Sudbury party bus, police investigating
Sudbury police are investigating a crash in the valley Saturday night involving a party bus and a suspected impaired driver.
Northern Ont. boater charged with impaired driving during compliance check
Provincial police say a man was charged with impaired driving during a compliance check at a northern Ontario beach Sunday afternoon and clarify when you are legally allowed to consume alcohol on a boat.
Do you know this person? Timmins police seek public's help identifying suspect
The Timmins Police Service is investigating a weapons incident at Albert’s Hotel on Mountjoy Street South that occurred Sunday evening and seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect.
Construction begins on new children’s treatment centre in Chatham-Kent
Construction has begun on a new children’s treatment centre in Chatham-Kent.
New MRI machine being set up in STEGH
St. Thomas Elgin General's first MRI machine arrived at the hospital Monday. The machine will allow staff to make detailed 3D images of the body to help diagnose issues.
'The whole sky was full of smoke!': Tillsonburg industrial blaze 'could have been worse'
A large industrial fire just west of Tillsonburg sent heavy black smoke billowing into the sky Monday morning. The blaze at Legend Rubber Inc. on Hwy. 3, spread quickly and sent a scare into arriving employees and firefighters alike.
Construction begins on new children’s treatment centre in Chatham-Kent
Construction has begun on a new children’s treatment centre in Chatham-Kent.
Stabbing in Uptown Waterloo sends man, young girl to hospital
Police say a 28-year-old has serious injuries after a stabbing in Uptown Waterloo on Friday night.
'Barricaded person' prompts heavy police presence in Kitchener neighbourhood
Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Bent Willow Drive and Old Maple Lane in Kitchener.
Judoka Christa Deguchi wins Canada's first gold medal at Paris Olympics
So far, Canada has won one gold, one silver and two bronze medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Fatal two-vehicle crash in Essa Twp.
A man lost his life when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle in Essa Township.
Highway 400 at Highway 88 reopened after fatal crash
Highway 400 northbound lanes have reopened after a fatal motorcycle collision.
Man charged after smashing windows of 2 different Barrie businesses
Barrie police arrested and charged an individual after he shattered the windows of two different businesses in Barrie.
Man charged following stabbing death in The Maples: Winnipeg police
A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in the Maples neighbourhood on Sunday.
Manitoban hoping to buy cabin with $1M lottery win
A Manitoba woman is well on the way to achieving her dream of buying a lakefront cabin after winning a $1 million lottery jackpot.
LIVE @ 1:30 p.m. MT
LIVE @ 1:30 p.m. MT Alberta set to release final report on food safety at childcare centres
The province will release a final report on food safety in licensed facility-based childcares on Monday afternoon.
Nearly 1,400 Jasper wildfire evacuees registered in Calgary; reception centre hours changing
Calgary announced it is changing the hours for its Jasper wildfire reception centre – with nearly 1,400 evacuees having already registered.
Jasper Updates: Parks Canada says no fires still burning in town, fires still threaten community
All fires in the town of Jasper are out, officials have announced.
Jasper Updates: Parks Canada says no fires still burning in town, fires still threaten community
All fires in the town of Jasper are out, officials have announced.
-
A 30-year-old man has been charged in a south Edmonton crash that killed a three-year-old boy and injured his mother and sister in June.
-
LIVE @ 1:30 p.m. MT Alberta set to release final report on food safety at childcare centres
The province will release a final report on food safety in licensed facility-based childcares on Monday afternoon.
'Like a family': CKCK TV celebrates 70th Anniversary
A group of former employees returned to the CKCK Television studio to mark the station’s 70th Anniversary. They say it was a great place to work.
Regina teen charged after suspected knife assault
A 14-year-old boy is facing numerous charges including aggravated assault after a man was found injured in Regina's North Central area Sunday morning.
Sask. diver captures bronze at Paris Olympics
Pike Lake's own Rylan Wiens has captured bronze in his second appearance at the Olympics.
Firefighters called to Saskatchewan Penitentiary over the weekend
Firefighters in Prince Albert were called to the Saskatchewan Penitentiary for a reported fire in the prison administration building on Sunday.
Ashley Callingbull becomes first Indigenous woman to win Miss Universe Canada
Ashley Callingbull became the first Indigenous woman to win Miss Universe Canada.
Sask. diver captures bronze at Paris Olympics
Pike Lake's own Rylan Wiens has captured bronze in his second appearance at the Olympics.
Plane crash kills 2 near Merritt, B.C.
Two people are dead after a small plane crashed in British Columbia's Interior region on Sunday evening.
Motorcyclist dead after single-vehicle crash near Creston, B.C.
A 71-year-old motorcyclist is dead following a single-vehicle crash in British Columbia's Kootenay region over the weekend.
Work continues on wildfires amid evacuations near B.C.'s Slocan Lake
The incident commander in charge of the fight to control six wildfires in southeastern British Columbia says changing weather conditions pose a challenge for crews.
Motorcyclist dead after single-vehicle crash near Creston, B.C.
A 71-year-old motorcyclist is dead following a single-vehicle crash in British Columbia's Kootenay region over the weekend.
Work continues on wildfires amid evacuations near B.C.'s Slocan Lake
The incident commander in charge of the fight to control six wildfires in southeastern British Columbia says changing weather conditions pose a challenge for crews.
Canada appeals FIFA's six-point Olympic women's soccer deduction
The Canadian Olympic Committee and Canada Soccer are appealing FIFA's six-point penalty to the national women's soccer team in the wake of a spying scandal at the Paris Games.
B.C. tree fruit grower co-operative shuts down after 88 years, citing low volume
A British Columbia co-operative that has been selling and promoting the province's fruit for the last 88 years is shutting down.
Mounties say missing B.C. children, wanted father all found safe
Police in the British Columbia Interior say a missing father and his four young children have been found safe after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
Kamloops RCMP officer charged with assault, mischief
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.