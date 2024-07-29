EF1 tornado leaves 32 km path of damage near Perth, Ont. last week

An EF1 tornado with winds of 150 km/h touched down southwest of Perth, Ont. last week, causing damage along a 32.9 km path.

Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project says the tornado last Wednesday touched down in the Christie Lake area. The twister caused damage to structures and trees from Christie Lake to south of Rideau Ferry and ending near Jasper.

Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project released the path of the July 24 tornado that touched down south of Perth. (Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project/release)

No injuries were reported as a result of the tornado.

"Satellite imagery review revealed visible tree damage along the tornado track," the Northern Tornadoes Project said in a release. "Damage assessed as EF1 tornado, with an estimated maximum wind speed of 150 km/h, track length of 39.2 km and maximum. path width of 600 metres."

The remains of the barn on the Brady family farm in Tay Valley, Ont. are seen on July 26, 2024. A tornado destroyed the barn on July 24, 2024. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa)

CTV News Ottawa's Dylan Dyson spoke with a family in the community of Tay Valley after their nearly 100-year-old barn was destroyed by the tornado.

"As soon as we saw those [barn] doors go to 90 degrees, that's when we knew it was time to go get our family from upstairs and try and take shelter," MacKayla Brady said.

The Brady family home located 140 feet from their barn was not damaged.