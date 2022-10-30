Education workers at three Ottawa school boards could go on strike Friday

Education support workers at three Ottawa school boards could go on strike on Friday, if a new contract agreement is not reached this week with the province.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees has given five days' notice of a potential province-wide strike if a deal cannot be reached with the Council of Trustees' Association and the Ontario government.

CUPE represents 55,0000 support workers across Ontario, including staff at the Ottawa Catholic School Board, the Conseil des écoles catholiques Centre-Est and Conseil des école publiques de I’Est.

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board says none of its employees are represented by CUPE.

Mediated talks between the education workers' central bargaining committee and the province will resume on Tuesday.

"We have been urging the Ford government to reach a deal with us for 150 days, but so far they keep saying 'no' even though they could easily afford to say 'yes' given their $2.1 billion surplus," said Laura Walton, president of CUPE's Ontario School Boards Council union.

CUPE workers voted 96.5 per cent earlier this month in favour of a strike mandate if negotiations did not result in a new contract.C

The union would only say it's issuing a notice of a "potential province-wide strike", but didn't indicate what type of strike action its members would take.

CUPE proposed a wage increase of $3.25 per hour in each year of a three-year agreement. The union says the government offered $0.33 to $.053 an hour increase.

“We’re here to get a negotiated agreement that responds to the needs of students and frontline workers," Walton said in a statement on Sunday. "No one wants to strike, least of all the lowest-paid education workers who can barely pay our bills. Still, we need a significant wage increase and we deserve it. Students and parents deserve guarantees of service levels and improved staffing in schools."

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at CUPE members in Ottawa school boards.

Ottawa Carleton District School Board

CUPE does not represent any OCDSB employees.

The board says any job action by CUPE members will not affect its schools.

Ottawa Catholic School Board

The Ottawa Catholic School Board says approximately 1,200 ECEs and Extended Day Program supervisors, administrative assistants, and central support staff in Learning Technologies and Finance/Payroll are represented by CUPE.

The board told CTV News Ottawa on Oct. 20 that its plan, in the event of a strike, was "evolving based on the changing circumstances at the provincial table." The board added it was waiting for more direction from the Ministry of Education.

Conseil des écoles catholiques Centre-Est

CUPE represents 105 full-time and 55 part-time janitors and tradespeople at schools with the Ottawa French Catholic school board.

In a statement on Oct. 20, the board said a possible strike would affect the cleaning of the schools.

"Should this occur, the administration will make every effort to keep schools open and ensure that these environments remain safe and conducive to well-being and learning," CECCE said.

Conseil des école publiques de I’Est

CUPE represents 182 maintenance staff and 279 administrative staff at the French Public school board.

"No matter the next steps taken following the negotiations, the CEPEO will ensure that all measures are taken in order to respect our legal obligation to offer a safe and secure environment to students and staff at all times."