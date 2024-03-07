'Edged weapon, device used to break windows 'among around $78,000 worth of unauthorized items seized at Collins Bay Institution
Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says its staff members have seized multiple packages containing $77,700worth of unauthorized items between March 2 and 5 at Collins Bay Institution in Kingston, Ont.
The seized items included tobacco, marijuana, cell phones, edged weapons and a device used to break windows, CSC said in a news release on Thursday.
“These seizures were the result of suspected drone drops,” said CSC.
A number of tools is used to prevent drugs from entering CSC’s institutions, including ion scanners and detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors, reads the release.
While CSC uses heightened measures to prevent unauthorized items from entering its institutions, the safety and security for its employees and visitors are the top priority.
DEVELOPING 19-year-old charged in killing of 6 people, including 4 children in Barrhaven homicides, Ottawa police say
A mother, her four children, the youngest just two-and-a-half months old, and a family acquaintance have been killed in a "mass killing" at a home in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven, Ottawa police say.
TREND LINE Majority of Canadians not even considering voting for the Liberals: Nanos
Fewer Canadians than at almost any point since the party was elected with Justin Trudeau as leader are considering voting for the federal Liberals, according to the latest tracking by Nanos Research.
Skier dies after falling into tree well at B.C. resort
A 76-year-old man is dead after falling into a tree well while skiing at Red Mountain Resort in British Columbia's southern Interior.
Quebec teen drowns in waters off Florida during swim camp
The body of a Quebec teenager has been found in the Gulf of Mexico. William Zhang, 17, was visiting Florida with his swim team for a swim camp. He did not return to shore at the end of swimming drill on Wednesday morning.
'Sweetest kids you'll ever meet:' School mourns family killed in plane crash
Students and staff at a private school north of Toronto are “completely distraught” as they grapple with the loss of a family of five killed in a plane crash in Nashville, a school administrator said Thursday, calling the family “an integral part” of the community.
Class action confirmed by B.C. court after recall of Cottonelle wipes
B.C.'s Supreme Court has confirmed a national class action lawsuit against Kimberly-Clark Corporation following a 2020 recall of flushable wipes over possible bacteria contamination.
'It's disturbing': Growing number of bodies left sitting in cold storage at N.L.'s largest hospital
Tucked away near a receiving bay and mere feet from a green garbage dumpster, a group of industrial freezers are holding a growing amount of human bodies outside Newfoundland and Labrador’s biggest hospital.
Should Canada restart funding for UNWRA?
Canada is facing increasing pressure from humanitarian advocates and Muslim and Arab Canadians to restore funding to UNRWA, the UN aid organization for Palestinian refugees, as mass starvation looms in Gaza.
First-ever bald eagle nest discovered in Toronto, conservation authority confirms
For the first time ever, a bald eagle’s nest has been discovered in Toronto, the city’s conservation authority confirmed Thursday.
Snow and rain adding up in the Maritimes, further icy weather possible Thursday night
CTV Atlantic meteorologist Kalin Mitchell shares preliminary reports for a weather system as it continues through the Maritimes on Thursday.
'It's disturbing': Growing number of bodies left sitting in cold storage at N.L.'s largest hospital
Tucked away near a receiving bay and mere feet from a green garbage dumpster, a group of industrial freezers are holding a growing amount of human bodies outside Newfoundland and Labrador's biggest hospital.
20 Tim Hortons customers across Ontario show defective cups
Twenty Tim Hortons customers across Ontario have come forward with photos and stories of defective cups that collapse or split a short time after the coffee sits and saturates the cup.
Police to provide update on double homicide in Bowmanville that left pregnant woman, husband dead
More details will be released Friday on a deadly double shooting last year at a home in Bowmanville that claimed the life of a man and his pregnant wife, Durham Regional Police say.
Winter ‘cancelled’ in Toronto amid warm season: Environment Canada climatologist
A senior climatologist with Environment Canada says winter was "cancelled" in Toronto as it has been unseasonably warm this season.
Quebec teen drowns in waters off Florida during swim camp
The body of a Quebec teenager has been found in the Gulf of Mexico. William Zhang, 17, was visiting Florida with his swim team for a swim camp. He did not return to shore at the end of swimming drill on Wednesday morning.
Here are the major road closures for Montreal on the weekend, Habs fans beware
Those driving in and around Montreal should be aware that several major construction projects will result in closures on the weekend. The Viger and Ville-Marie tunnels (R-136) and the Papineau-Leblanc Bridge (A-19) are to be avoided in addition to the following sections of road.
Teen charged in connection with fire at Walmart west of Montreal and a residence
Quebec provincial police (SQ) arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with two alleged arsons, one at a Walmart.
Miscommunication led plane to crash land in 8 inches of snow in northern Ont.
A Thunder Airlines plane travelling from Thunder Bay to Sault Ste. Marie crashed in Wawa, Ont., in 2023 because the pilot believed the runway had already been cleared of snow.
Rural northern Ont. emergency department closes until further notice
Blanche River Health has closed the emergency department at its Englehart site until further notice.
Teenaged G2 driver charged with stunt driving in north London
A 17-year-old novice driver is without a licence for the next month after they were stopped by London police allegedly travelling nearly double the speed limit in north London.
Skilled trades competition testing 'real life' skills
Mac Frey and Kiyran Coulter love to build things and are two of seven students taking part in the Avon Maitland District School Board’s firs-ever skilled trades competition.
Mixed-reality technology coming to LHSC
HoloLens Technology, a software developed at LHSC, is expected to make surgery easier for doctors.
Motion to reopen Portage and Main to pedestrians clears first hurdle
A city committee unanimously passed a motion Thursday to reopen Portage and Main to pedestrians.
Manitoba plans buffer zones to restrict protests near abortion clinics
The Manitoba government plans to restrict protests near clinics and hospitals where abortions are performed.
Which Manitoba community saw the most snow Wednesday
A fast and furious low-pressure system moved in and out of southern Manitoba Wednesday, blanketing regions in heavy snow, and shutting down highways and schools in the process.
Safety upgrades underway in Kitchener’s Victoria Park
Work is underway to reinforce the Heritage Bridge at Roos Island in Kitchener’s Victoria Park.
Sawed-off shotgun seized during Kitchener man’s arrest
A Kitchener man is facing a total of 11 charges after police were called to a Hanover home.
Man charged after allegedly sexually assaulting women at Calgary used car lot
A Calgary man is facing several charges after allegedly sexually assaulting multiple women at a used car lot, during online marketplace vehicle sale meet-ups.
Joint submission expected in sentencing of man for terrorism on social media posts
A sentencing hearing has been delayed until next month for a man who pleaded guilty to a terrorism charge after admitting he shared recruitment videos for the Islamic State group on social media.
Skier dies after falling into tree well at B.C. resort
A 76-year-old man is dead after falling into a tree well while skiing at Red Mountain Resort in British Columbia's southern Interior.
Regina man killed in dual semi crash on Highway 11
A semi driver from Regina is dead following a major collision on Highway 11 near Bladworth, Saskatchewan on Wednesday.
Sask. premier promises 'largest increase in school operating funding ever'
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has revealed the province's plans for increased funding to education – ahead of the provincial budget.
1 in custody after girl sexually assaulted at Edmonton rec centre
A man has turned himself into police in connection with the sexual assault of a child at an Edmonton recreation centre.
WNBA to hold pre-season game in Edmonton amid reports of Toronto expansion
The WNBA is coming back to Canada, just maybe not in the way people had expected.
Additions of Henrique, Carrick, Stecher help Oilers keep pace in Pacific arms race
The Oilers add defenceman Troy Stecher to the roster, in addition to forwards Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick, ahead of Friday's trade deadline.
Firefighter falls through floor while battling Coquitlam blaze that displaced 100
Roughly 100 people have been displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Coquitlam in the early hours of Thursday morning.
'Splashy stunts' used by influencers, live streamers to gain attention: social media expert
After a young B.C. man was allegedly paid to drive a car into the ocean during a live stream, a social media expert is urging young followers to understand influencers are performers.
Skier dies after falling into tree well at B.C. resort
A 76-year-old man is dead after falling into a tree well while skiing at Red Mountain Resort in British Columbia's southern Interior.
BREAKING Sandra Masters announces intention to run for second term as Regina's mayor
Mayor Sandra Masters has revealed she will be seeking a second term as the head of Regina's municipal government.
'Probably our busiest day ever': Sask. collectors race to get their hands on Connor Bedard rookie cards
Wednesday marked a special day for hockey card collectors alike as it was the official release day of the 2023-24 Upper Deck Series 2 set. Included in the set is Connor Bedard’s rookie 'Young Guns' card, a card the vast majority of collectors consider to be Bedard’s official rookie card.
Over $128M dedicated for geothermal aquatics centre in Regina meant to replace Lawson
Plans for a new aquatics facility in Regina received a large funding boost Thursday with a $128.1 million investment from all three levels of government.