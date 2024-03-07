'Edged weapon, device used to break windows 'among around $78,000 worth of unauthorized items seized at Collins Bay Institution

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says its staff members have seized multiple packages containing $77,700worth of unauthorized items between March 2 and 5 at Collins Bay Institution in Kingston, Ont.

The seized items included tobacco, marijuana, cell phones, edged weapons and a device used to break windows, CSC said in a news release on Thursday.

“These seizures were the result of suspected drone drops,” said CSC.

A number of tools is used to prevent drugs from entering CSC’s institutions, including ion scanners and detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors, reads the release.

While CSC uses heightened measures to prevent unauthorized items from entering its institutions, the safety and security for its employees and visitors are the top priority.