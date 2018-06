Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A busy west-end off-ramp on the Queensway will be closed to traffic for the next month.

The City of Ottawa says the off-ramp on the eastbound Queensway at Carling Avenue/Kirkwood Avenue will be closed starting today.

It’s part of the construction work to widen the Queensway between Maitland Avenue and Island Park Drive.

The closure is expected to last four weeks.