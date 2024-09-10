Eastern Ontario woman wins $5M Lotto 6/49 prize

An education worker from Iroquois, Ont. is the region's latest millionaire after buying a lottery ticket on a whim.

Susan Baldwin is not a regular lottery player, Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said. She was in line at her local grocery store and overheard the customer in front of her ask for a Lotto 6/49 ticket. When she got up to the cash, she asked for the same thing.

"I left my ticket on the kitchen counter and asked my husband to check it for me as I headed out for work. Soon after I left, I got a text from him telling me to come home," she said. "Then, he called me, saying, 'You need to come home. You won $5 million on that ticket.' I didn't believe him at first, but he sent me a screenshot from the OLG app. My body froze and my heart started racing. It took my breath away."

Baldwin said she plans to "semi-retire" and will be giving her notice at work. She said she also plans to invest and travel.

She bought her ticket for the Aug. 14 draw at Laura's Valu-Mart on Main Street in Morrisburg.