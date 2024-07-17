OTTAWA
    • Eastern Ontario woman wins $2.5M from Lotto 6/49 jackpot

    Kerry Vanderploeg of Carrying Place, Ont. won $2.5 million in the Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot. (OLG/Handout) Kerry Vanderploeg of Carrying Place, Ont. won $2.5 million in the Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot. (OLG/Handout)
    An eastern Ontario woman is celebrating after winning the top prize in the Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot earlier this month.

    Kerry Vanderploeg of Carrying Place Ont. was announced as the winner of $2.5 million from the July 3 draw.

    Her ticket was one of two winners that day who will share the $5 million prize.

    Winning the jackpot from the main draw requires getting six out of six numbers selected, including the "bonus" number. The odds of winning are one in 13,983,816, according to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG).

    Lotto 6/49 draws offer the chance to win multi-million dollar jackpots every Wednesday and Saturday for $3 a draw.

    Vanderploeg's winning ticket was purchased on the OLG website.

    Carrying Place is a community that straddles the border of Quinte West and Prince Edward County in eastern Ontario.

      The province's Special Investigations Unit is on scene at a home in London where a man was fatally shot. According to the SIU, first responders were called to the scene on Wellesley Crescent just before midnight on Tuesday for a domestic violence investigation.

      Around 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency services responded to a crash between a pickup truck and a semi-truck in the area of Perth Road 164 and Sunshine Line in South Huron — about 20 km southeast of Exeter.

