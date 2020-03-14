OTTAWA -- An eastern Ontario woman has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Ontario’s Ministry of Health announced at 5:30 p.m. that a woman in her 30s tested positive for novel coronavirus. The release says the case is in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit.

The statement says the woman contracted COVID-19 while travelling in the United States, and she was treated at Glengarry Memorial Hospital in Alexandria.

Health officials say the woman is self-isolating.

This is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in eastern Ontario, outside of Ottawa.

There are now 103 confirmed cases in Ontario, including five in Ottawa.