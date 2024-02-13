OTTAWA
Ottawa

    Eastern Ontario woman charged with fraud after $100k goes missing: OPP

    CTV News file image. CTV News file image.
    An eastern Ontario woman is facing charges after $100,000 had gone missing since 2021, Ontario Provincial Police says.

    Police in Prince Edward County say the woman was arrested and charged last Friday after a lengthy investigationin to missing money.

    Police did not provide further details about the investigation.

    A 43-year-old woman from Centre Hastings has been charged with fraud over $5,000, criminal breach of trust and forgery.

    She is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Picton on March 6.

