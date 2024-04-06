Eastern Ontario township breaks ground for new fire station

The Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands (TLTI) celebrated Friday the start of the construction of a new fire startion in Seeley’s Bay on Friday.

The event was attended by Mayor Smith-Gatcke, MPP Steve Clark, council members, TLTI firefighters, township staff, the public and a representative from the JCB Canada Inc. who is tasked to construct the building, the township said in a news release on Saturday.

The construction of the project is expected to be complete in eight months and the station will be ready either in late December or early January, 2025, reads the release.

The new "Fire Station #2" will feature three drive-through apparatus bays, a decontamination room, bunker gear room, office space, kitchen and training room. It will also feature a system to collect and store rainwater for use in firefighting. The new building will be capable of servicing a firefighting staff of 28, once operational, says the release.

“The new fire station represents an important commitment by the township to ensuring the safety of residents and businesses now and in the future.” Mayor Smith-Gatcke said during the event.

“Lastly, I ask the public for their patience with any additional traffic and noise that may occur due to the construction that will take place over the next eight months.”

The new Fire station will be located at the intersection of Highway 15 and County Road 32 on land purchased from the Sly family. It will be replacing the existing one located in the Seeley’s Bay Community Hall, the release reads.