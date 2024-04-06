OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Eastern Ontario township breaks ground for new fire station

    Fire Truck Lights
    Share

    The Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands (TLTI) celebrated Friday the start of the construction of a new fire startion in Seeley’s Bay on Friday.

    The event was attended by Mayor Smith-Gatcke, MPP Steve Clark, council members, TLTI firefighters, township staff, the public and a representative from the JCB Canada Inc. who is tasked to construct the building, the township said in a news release on Saturday.

    The construction of the project is expected to be complete in eight months and the station will be ready either in late December or early January, 2025, reads the release.

    The new "Fire Station #2" will feature three drive-through apparatus bays, a decontamination room, bunker gear room, office space, kitchen and training room. It will also feature a system to collect and store rainwater for use in firefighting. The new building will be capable of servicing a firefighting staff of 28, once operational, says the release.

    “The new fire station represents an important commitment by the township to ensuring the safety of residents and businesses now and in the future.” Mayor Smith-Gatcke said during the event.

    “Lastly, I ask the public for their patience with any additional traffic and noise that may occur due to the construction that will take place over the next eight months.”

    The new Fire station will be located at the intersection of Highway 15 and County Road 32 on land purchased from the Sly family. It will be replacing the existing one located in the Seeley’s Bay Community Hall, the release reads.

     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Beyonce's new album explores what it means to be country

    The top of the country music charts is filled with familiar names: Zach Bryan. Luke Combs. Morgan Wallen. These are country heavyweights — names any country fan would recognize. Then, sitting among them all, face obscured by the tip of a cowboy hat, is Beyonce.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News