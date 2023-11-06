OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Eastern Ontario teen charged for stunt driving with two children in the car

    OPP cruiser in this file photo. OPP cruiser in this file photo.

    A 17-year-old eastern Ontario teen had his mom's car towed after clocking 100 km/h over the speed limit.

    Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the teen was stopped on Highway 62 near Madoc, Ont., about 40 kilometres north of Belleville, Ont.

    A tweet by OPP says the driver was clocked going 180 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

    The teen had two children and a dog in the vehicle.

    The driver was charged with one count of stunt driving and the car was towed.

     

