Eastern Ontario ski hills brace for winter heat wave, rain to end 2022

Less than a week after being hit with a treacherous winter storm, eastern Ontario is set for a winter heat wave and rain.

Environment Canada says above average temperatures will settle across the region for the next two weeks after a warm front made its way up from the Gulf of Mexico.

"We are looking at temperatures almost hitting double digits, which is quite a change from last week when we had wind chills down to the minus 20s and we were dealing with snow," Environment Canada meteorologist Gerald Cheng said.

The high temperatures will cause excessive melt to the 50-plus centimetres of snow Cheng says the region has received recently. With rain in the forecast as well, there are warnings to be aware for potential flooding.

"Any system that comes will bring rain and that's what we're looking at this Saturday," Cheng tells CTV News. "Up to 25 mm of rain is possible."

For ski hill operators, above zero temperatures are good for business. But prolonged warmth and rain may cause challenges.

"Yeah, we're going to have a little bit of melt and there might be some dirt patches showing that we'll have to bury at night with the groomers," said Andrew Burns, director of operations at Mount Pakenham.

"But it's just a little bit of early spring skiing. Maybe it will be a bonus here for the people who like the fair weather skiing."

Thursday was the warmest Dec. 29 on record in Ottawa, with a high of 6.9 C recorded at 3 p.m.. It resulted in a packed ski hill, located just 45 minutes from the capital.

"People want to learn to ski when they're warm, that's just the way it is," Burns said. "So hopefully with this sun after the rain we'll have a lot of people come out and enjoy the conditions we've got for them."

Burns adds that given the short amount of time available for ski season in Ontario, Mount Pakenham has no plans to close when the warmer weather arrives.

"The rain doesn't affect us as much as it does natural snow. Our man-made snow is a lot more dense, water sheds off of it a lot better, and we're able to groom it up and keep it really skiable in this wet weather coming up."