Eastern Ontario school bus authority warns of possible shortages this fall

The school bus authority that serves school boards in eastern Ontario outside of Ottawa is warning of possible transportation shortages this fall.

Student Transportation of Eastern Ontario (STEO) said in a news release that its latest series of offers to school bus companies was rejected last week and there could be disruptions to school buses when the new school year starts.

"STEO has made every effort with the existing school bus companies to secure student transportation service for the upcoming school year, while recognizing the challenges companies face in recruiting and retaining drivers," the non-profit agency said.

"Unfortunately, STEO’s latest in a series of offers was rejected by the school bus companies on August 19, 2023, which means that there is a potential for disruption of transportation services at the start of the school year."

STEO organizes school buses for the Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) and the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario (CDSBEO). About 30,000 students use the school buses organized by STEO.

School bus driver recruitment and retention have been issues facing school boards across the region since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

STEO says it and school bus companies remain "far apart" with respect to overall compensation.

"The most recent STEO proposal was a multi-year offer that provided annual increases above the rate of inflation, included all driver recruitment and retention bonuses being funded by the provincial government, and continued the practice of full compensation for rising fuel costs," it said.

"The school bus companies rejected this offer and responded with a counteroffer that far exceeds the funding available to school boards for student transportation services. This response demonstrates a significant gap between the parties that the school boards cannot bridge without removing funds from the classroom."

The new school year starts Sept. 5 in both the UCDSB and the CDSBEO.