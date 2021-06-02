OTTAWA -- Eastern Ontario's medical officer of health says Ontario should have proceeded with a regional approach to reopening schools this month, with a chance to salvage the final three weeks of the school year for in-person learning.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce this afternoon whether schools will reopen in June. Sources told CTV News Toronto this week that Ford was not willing to reopen schools until the fall.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams, the Ontario Science Advisory Table and local medical officers of health recommended reopening schools for in-person learning. One epidemiologist on the Ontario Science Advisory Table disagreed with the guidance, saying gambling on reopening schools is not worth.

"It's very a difficult decision," said Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, eastern Ontario's medical officer of health.

"I still think that the buts are manageable. I think that still there was a chance that we could have salvaged three-four weeks, but I do recognize that it's a hard decision."

CHEO President Alex Munter said on Twitter he is saddened by the thought of schools remaining closed for the rest of the school year.

"Ontario kids have been out of school longer than children almost anywhere else in the world," said Munter. "I am overwhelmed by sadness by all of this. It feels like we adults have let our children down."

Roumeliotis notes there is a consensus among many organizations that schools should reopen, but Ontario is looking at finding a balance between opening schools and opening the economy later this month.

"I think the compromise would have been at least look at a regional level, then you could decide at the local level," said Roumeliotis during an interview on Newstalk 580 CFRA's The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll.

"School boards would play a role and say, 'Yeah, you know what it makes sense that elementary would open and high schools wouldn't.' I think it should have been left at the regional level, but we'll see what happens."

The Ontario Science Advisory Table backed a return to the classroom, nothing that an expected six to 11 per cent increase in transmission, as a result of opening schools, would be "manageable."

"The return to school doesn't mean that infections are going to occur in the schools, it means that the associated mobility with kids going back to school and parents leaving their home and so on, might cause a bit of an increase in infections," said Roumeliotis.

Carroll asked Dr. Roumeliotis if Ontario could reopen schools this week, and still enter Step 1 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan in a week or two, which includes opening non-essential businesses and restaurant patios.

"Right now, we're not opening anything else, so now's a great time to do it anyway. We're not opening anything else until the next couple of weeks. The fear is that opening schools would delay that, I don't believe that can happen," said Dr. Roumeliotis.

"I believe that with the precautions that are in place, with that the way our numbers are going, with the vaccination rates going higher than expected, with those I don't think that it would have made a dent or affected the other reopening that's scheduled to take place at Step 1."