Eastern Ontario roofing company warns of door-to-door scam using its name
Joanne Baptiste says three young men recently came to the door of her Ottawa home, saying they were with Sunrise Roofing doing emergency repairs down the street and noticed issues on her roof.
“They went up on the roof and came back with their cell with pictures of damaged boards and said if I didn’t get it done I’d have water filtration,” Baptiste said. "They were looking to do the job for $1,500."
Baptiste was suspicious, so she looked up the company name and called the owner, Bill Onion. His answer confirmed her fears.
"These people are posing as me and my company," Onion told CTV News Ottawa. "I don’t have men who work in the winter."
Onion’s company is based out of Franktown, about an hour outside of Ottawa. While Baptiste managed to dodge this scam, others in the area weren’t so lucky.
One resident in Old Ottawa South says workers knocked on his door and offered to have a look and fix it on the spot. He paid $2,500 in cash.
That owner, who declined an on-camera interview, says he called Onion after looking up the company name online.
"Three calls in one day," Onion said. "Those are the calls I got. How many people got scammed and didn’t call me?"
A closer look at the receipt, the address on the roofing contract is from a separate company in Toronto. That company says they’ve been having problems.
"We are aware of the issue that there are people portraying themselves as being from our company, that are not and we are encouraging people to contact police if they run in contact with these people," said Brian Salveira, the VP of Sunrise Roofing Contractors in Toronto.
Baptiste says she’s filed a report with police and is waiting to hear back. Meanwhile, Onion says homeowners need to do their homework, ask for references from their previous clients and be wary of those looking for immediate payment.
"If they ask for cash before any work takes place, you’re about to be scammed," he said.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Flair Airlines has four planes seized in commercial dispute
Flair Airlines had four aircraft seized on Saturday as a result of a commercial dispute with a New-York based hedge fund and aircraft lessor, resulting in flight cancellations, a spokesman for the ultra-low cost carrier said.
'Bringing it back into balance': Provinces welcome bail reform promise, continue push for reverse onus
Some provincial justice ministers say the federal government's commitment this week to changing parts of the Criminal Code will bring 'back into balance' some 'unintended consequences' of 2019 bail reform.
Podcaster and husband shot dead in Seattle-area home, police say
A podcaster and her husband were found shot to death in their suburban Seattle home, along with a man who had been suspected of stalking the podcast host for months, in what police who had tried to serve a protection order in the case described as their 'worst nightmare.'
A new urine test can detect bladder cancer up to 12 years before diagnosis: study
A simple urine test may be able to detect bladder cancer years before any symptoms show up due to genetic mutations, according to a new study.
Clocks across Canada to jump forward, but U.S. could consign time change to history
Most Canadians will wind their clocks forward an hour tonight, but legislation in the United States that could put an end to the seasonal time change is also moving ahead.
Jackie Kennedy's former D.C. home hits the market -- at a price fit for a queen
You can live like American royalty in the capital kingdom of Washington, D.C. For just US$26.5 million.
Meta to block access to news on Facebook, Instagram if Online News Act adopted as-is
Canadians would no longer be able to access news on Facebook or Instagram if the federal government's proposed Online News Act passes in its current form, the parent company behind the two popular social media platforms said.
SunnyD controversy: There is now a vodka-based version of the product previously marketed to kids
A product marketed to kids as an alternative to orange juice and 'purple stuff' is being sold to that same generation, this time as an alcoholic drink.
How does a bank collapse in 48 hours? A timeline of the SVB fall
This week, the go-to bank for U.S. tech startups came rapidly unglued, leaving its high-powered customers and investors in limbo.
Atlantic
-
Clocks move forward Sunday; nor'easter to watch for next week
A weekend with generally fair March weather is in store for the Maritimes ahead of a nor’easter that is likely to have some impact on the region.
-
Cape Breton police issue emergency alert after early morning shooting in Sydney Mines
An emergency alert was issued around 11 a.m. Saturday morning, after police say there was an early morning shooting incident on Barrington Street in Sydney Mines, N.S.
-
Drag Queen book reading sparks duelling protests in Moncton
Two protests took place outside the Moncton Main Library on Saturday in response to a Drag Queen book reading event.
Toronto
-
Tim Hortons mistakenly told an Ontario man he'd won $10K. Now, he wants to sue
Some Ontario residents who were misled by a glitch in Tim Horton’s Roll Up To Win Contest, and mistakenly told they had won $10,000, are now exploring their legal options against the Canadian coffee chain.
-
Toronto Blue Jays introduce $20 'outfield district' tickets
Professional baseball returns to Toronto next month and the Blue Jays are introducing a new type of ticket for fans eager to check out the redesigned Rogers Centre.
-
15-year-old charged after online threat made to Mississauga, Ont. high school
Another teenager has been charged in connection with a social media threat made to a Mississauga high school on Thursday.
Montreal
-
Three years in: Quebec hasn't seen the last of COVID-19, says doctor
It's been a tumultuous three years since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, the situation in Canada is relatively stable. But, as one Quebec doctor points out, stable does not mean over -- far from it.
-
St-Pierre Plamondon wins support of 98.51% of delegates
PQ leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon won the overwhelming support of 98.51% of delegates in a vote of confidence at the Parti Québécois convention Saturday in Sherbrooke.
-
Quebec truckers worry SAAQ hold-up will force them to park their rigs
As frustrated motorists continue to deal with long lineups at Quebec's automobile insurance board (SAAQ), truck drivers are worried that they won't be able to leave the province come April 1.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins police investigating a Friday afternoon shooting in the city's south end
Timmins police are investigating an incident involving a firearm that took place in the city’s south end Friday afternoon.
-
'Bringing it back into balance': Provinces welcome bail reform promise, continue push for reverse onus
Some provincial justice ministers say the federal government's commitment this week to changing parts of the Criminal Code will bring 'back into balance' some 'unintended consequences' of 2019 bail reform.
-
'Armed and dangerous' suspect may still be in Sault, police say
Sault police say an 'armed and dangerous' suspect wanted by police in relation to an incident on Pine Street may still be in the city.
London
-
Standoff continues as police investigate death in northeast London, Ont.
UPDATED I One person is dead as London police continue a standoff with a man believed to be armed in northeast London on Saturday. Police have blocked off a wide area surrounding a high-rise building at 621 Kipps Lane and have also closed down a portion of Adelaide Street North.
-
Flair Airlines has four planes seized in commercial dispute
Flair Airlines had four aircraft seized on Saturday as a result of a commercial dispute with a New-York based hedge fund and aircraft lessor, resulting in flight cancellations, a spokesman for the ultra-low cost carrier said.
-
70-year-old woman facing trafficking charge after $60K worth of fentanyl seized
A Strathroy, Ont. woman is facing a drug trafficking charge after police seized $60,000 worth of fentanyl during the execution of a search warrant earlier in the week.
Winnipeg
-
-
Suspect takes stolen SUV on Transcona joyride: Police
A 29-year-old Winnipeg man faces numerous charges after taking a stolen SUV on a joyride through Transcona Friday evening.
-
Kitchener
-
-
'We're just so fortunate that he's still with us': Parents of LRT crash victim speak out
A 16-year-old remains in hospital after a collision with an LRT train in front of a Kitchener high school.
-
One person dead after crash in Woolwich Township
Waterloo regional police said a 22-year-old woman has died after an early morning collision in Woolwich Township on Saturday.
Calgary
-
Calgary welding workshop introduces young women to skilled trades
With sparks flying and the sound of a hammer echoing throughout the large space, a group of more than a dozen young women were trying their hand at welding.
-
'It’s a war zone': Drop-In Centre clients complain of human rights violations amid calls for facility improvements
Calls are growing louder for facility improvements to the Calgary Drop-in Centre as clients who held their silence for months now speak out in the hopes of more humane livable conditions.
-
Bottcher advances to Sunday semifinal with win over Ontario's McEwen
Wild Card 1's Brendan Bottcher defeated Ontario's Mike McEwen 6-3 in the Page playoff 3-4 game on Saturday at the Tim Hortons Brier.
Saskatoon
-
'Here for a good time': Western Canada’s largest cheerleading competition descends on Warman, Sask.
Over 2,500 athletes turned out to compete in the 16th annual Warman Cheer Classic.
-
10-year-old boy missing in Saskatoon, police ask for public’s help
Saskatoon Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 10-year-old.
-
Saskatoon rolling out green carts starting Monday
The City of Saskatoon said it will be delivering green carts and kitchen pail starter kits to homes around the city beginning on March 13.
Edmonton
-
Notley accepts Edmonton-Strathcona nomination, rallies NDP volunteers ahead of election
After recently celebrating her 15th anniversary of serving in the Alberta Legislature, Rachel Notley accepted the NDP nomination to run again in Edmonton-Strathcona.
-
TV hit 'The Last of Us' expected to bring more filming opportunities to Alberta
The HBO TV series "The Last of Us" has not only made many Albertans proud to recognize their province on screen, but the wildly popular post-apocalyptic show is also expected to bring in more filming opportunities.
-
Autopsies find pair killed by 'multiple' gunshot wounds: police
Police have confirmed two people who died earlier this week were fatally shot.
Vancouver
-
Sewage leak affecting Capilano River, officials say
North Shore residents are being advised to avoid entering or fishing in the Capilano River due to a sewage leak in the area.
-
3 injured, including child, in early morning fire in East Vancouver
Three people – including a child – were taken to hospital after a fire in an East Vancouver residential building Saturday morning.
-
Body found in smoke-filled apartment in Surrey, RCMP investigating
Mounties have been called to an apartment building in Surrey after firefighters discovered a deceased person while responding to a fire there Saturday morning.
Regina
-
Snow routes declared in Regina following storm
Following a late season blast of winter, the City of Regina has declared snow routes to be in effect starting at 6 a.m. on March 12.
-
Fire in Heritage neighbourhood under investigation: Regina fire
Fire crews in Regina responded to a fire at a two-storey home in the Heritage Neighbourhood.
-
Highways closed, WHL, SJHL games postponed following blizzard in southern Sask.
Blizzard conditions continued to affect travel and event plans across the southern half of Saskatchewan on Saturday.