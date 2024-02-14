OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Eastern Ontario resident charged after $80K misappropriated at local organization, OPP says

    A 51-year-old Eastern Ontario resident is facing charges following a lengthy fraud investigation involving over $80,000 at a local organization, Ontario Provincial Police says.

    OPP says the investigation started when an organization reported that funds had been misappropriated. Police did not name the organization, saying “they are considered a victim.”

    Todd Bishop is charged with three counts of forgery, four counts of fraud over $5000, fraud under $5,000, four counts of theft over $5,000 and theft under $5,000.

    Bishop is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Picton, Ont. on Feb. 29.

