Eastern Ontario resident charged after $80K misappropriated at local organization, OPP says

A 51-year-old Eastern Ontario resident is facing charges following a lengthy fraud investigation involving over $80,000 at a local organization, Ontario Provincial Police says.

OPP says the investigation started when an organization reported that funds had been misappropriated. Police did not name the organization, saying “they are considered a victim.”

Todd Bishop is charged with three counts of forgery, four counts of fraud over $5000, fraud under $5,000, four counts of theft over $5,000 and theft under $5,000.

Bishop is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Picton, Ont. on Feb. 29.