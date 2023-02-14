Eastern Ontario man charged in child exploitation investigation

A Hawkesbury, Ont. man has been charged after a child sexual exploitation investigation, police said Tuesday.

Police executed a search warrant on Friday at a home in Hawkesbury and seized drugs and electronic devices, OPP said in a news release.

Andrew Smith, 35, has been charged with possession of child pornography, drug possession and failing to comply with a release order.

He was held in custody after a bail hearing and is next due in court Tuesday in L’Orignal, Ont.