Eastern Ontario man accused of setting house fire to kill occupants

OPP generic

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Who's on board the missing Titanic submarine?

A five-person submersible vessel taking tourists on a US$250,000 trip to see the wreckage of the 1912 Titanic disaster 12,500 feet (3,800 metres) undersea is missing in the Atlantic off Canada. Here's what we know about who is on board.

opinion

opinion | ­­Should you pay the CRA with your credit card?

Are you debating whether you should pay your taxes off with a credit card? Paying your taxes off with a credit card could work to your benefit. However, there are also some considerable drawbacks to take into account, says contributor Christopher Liew.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina