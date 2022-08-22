Eastern Ontario hospital resumes full emergency services

Moderna to supply 12M doses of Omicron-targeted COVID shot to Canada

Moderna Inc. will supply 12 million doses of its COVID-19 shot adapted to target the Omicron variant of the coronavirus to Canada, the company said on Monday. The Canadian government had entered into a supply deal with the company last year for supply of its COVID vaccine for 2022 and 2023, with the contract allowing access to new vaccine adaptations.

A Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center nurse loads a syringe with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

  • Ruling expected in Herbert Hildebrandt assault trial

    Justice Mark Poland will make a ruling Monday on the assault trial involving Herbert Hildebrandt. Earlier this month, court heard testimony about a day in December 2020 where Hildebrandt was charged with pushing 84-year-old, Jack Dykxhoorn.

    Herbert Hildebrandt (R) arrives at the Elgin County Courthouse in St. Thomas on Aug. 22, 2022. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

  • Alleged drunk driver strikes parked car: Police

    A Sarnia man is charged after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a parked car while pulling over during a traffic stop, according to police. On Saturday, a man was refused service at the Beer Store on Confederation Street due to his 'state of sobriety,' according to police. When the man left the store, employees immediately called police.

