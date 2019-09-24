

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





OTTAWA - The speed limit on a stretch of Highway 417 eastbound will increase to 110 kilometres per hour starting Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.

It's part of the speed pilot project launched by the Ford Government.

The locations include Highway 417 from Gloucester to the Quebec border.

The Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) from 2 kilometres east of Jordan Road in Lincoln/St. Catharines to 300 metres east of Millen Road in Hamilton (32 km)

Highway 402 from 200 metres west of White Oak Road in London to 2.5 kilometres east of Airport Road in Sarnia (90 km)

Highway 417 from 1 kilometre east of Anderson Road in Ottawa/Gloucester to 1 kilometre west of the Ontario/Quebec border (102 km)

The government says the final decision on speed limits will depend on public consultations.

"Starting today, I encourage all Ontarians to go online and participate in the survey. As Minister of Transportation, I want your input. A limit of 110 kilometres per hour is higher than the speed limit of the past generation", stated Mulroney.

Mulroney stresses law enforcement will be vigilant in enforcing speed limits in the pilot program locations.