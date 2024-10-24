Eastern Ontario driver stopped in stolen SUV following chase: OPP

An eastern Ontario driver was arrested in a stolen vehicle on Road 38 following a police chase that involved deflating all four tires and using a rolling block technique Wednesday evening, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Police received a call just after 10 p.m. reporting a family dispute that broke out at a home in Central Frontenac Township and ended in a driver taking off in a stolen vehicle southbound on Road 38 towards Kingston.

Officers say that the Mazda SUV the driver took off with was taken earlier that evening from a home in Kingston. Police had received a report about the theft of this vehicle prior to the call.

That was when officers from the detachments of Frontenac, and Lennox and Addington started searching for the vehicle.

Police located the vehicle after the OPP received a call from a citizen reporting a suspicious SUV was driving with dangerous speeds along Graham Road before pulling into a farm field.

That was when police "converged on the location and deployed three tire deflation devices to limit the vehicle speed and bring the vehicle to a safe stop."

However, the driver kept driving onto Road 38 with all deflated tires, police say. That was when they "used a rolling block technique" to bring the SUV to a stop.

As a result, two police cruisers were minorly damaged.

No injuries were reported.

A 37-year-old woman from Kingston has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

She remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.