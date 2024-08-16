Eastern Ontario driver, passenger facing charges after making U-turn at RIDE stop

A driver, 60, and a passenger, 44, from eastern Ontario are facing dozens of charges after being stopped during a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) program enforcement stop Wednesday on Highway 15, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said.

Leeds County OPP officers were conducting a RIDE program on Highway 15 near County Road at 3:30 p.m. when they saw a vehicle making a U-turn, as it was approaching them.

Upon investigation, police found that the driver was prohibited from driving.

"Officers observed what appeared to be drugs and drug paraphernalia in the car; the passenger was also arrested," the OPP said in a news release on Friday.

When police searched the vehicle, they found and seized over 200 grams of suspected cannabis, over 30 tablets of suspected codeine, half a gram of suspected crack cocaine, over 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine, over 50 capsules and tablets of suspected narcotics, four packs of contraband cigarettes, and three smartphones.

Both are from Rideau Lakes Township. They were charged with drug related charges and failure to comply with release order.

The 60-year-old is facing additional charges, including fail to stop on right for emergency vehicle, operate unsafe vehicle with no insurance, and operate while prohibited.

The 44-year-old is also facing an additional charge, which is obstruct peace officer.

Both remain in custody "following a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brockville."