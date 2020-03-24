OTTAWA -- The Eastern Ontario Health Unit’s top doctor believes we will begin to see the benefits of the social-distancing measures being implemented to flatten the COVID-19 curve within the next week or two.

But Dr. Paul Roumeliotis tells CTV News at Six that Ontario and Canada may need to extend school and business closures and other physical distancing requirements a little longer to limit the spread of the virus.

There are now 2,792 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Canada, including 588 in Ontario.

The Eastern Ontario Medical Officer of Health says he’s told Mayors in his region that “let us presume” COVID-19 is circulating in the community and act accordingly to take steps to limit the spread.

All non-essential businesses are set to close on Tuesday night, and this is week two of calls to practice physical distancing and limit non-essential trips out of the home.

Dr. Roumeliotis says he’s seeing examples in Ottawa and eastern Ontario that people understand the urgency required to limit the spread of novel coronavirus.

“The message is getting out there and that’s really our only choice in terms of treatment, because we have no other approach. Yes, we’re presuming that the virus is in our community, so that’s one thing we’re doing well.”

Dr. Roumeliotis says the progressive closures of schools and businesses, work-at-home measures and ensuring people self-isolate when they return to Canada are helping to flatten the curve.

The Curve

The Medical Officer of Health for Eastern Ontario says it’s inevitable his region will have more than the four confirmed cases of COVID-19, but the physical distancing measures, and the school and businesses closures will help slow the spread of the virus.

Dr. Roumeliotis told CTV News at Six that Canada is “right at the bottom” of the COVID-19 curve right now and is beginning to going upwards.

“If you look at other countries that have done what we’re doing, the curve flattened much nicer than it has in Italy, and even in the United States. So I think we’re on the right track doing that.”

Dr. Roumeliotis says while Canada’s numbers are going up, they’re not at the same numbers Italy had before the cases increased per day.

He adds it’s just been a week since Canada began the push for physical distancing and the shutdown of schools and businesses.

“We will see, I think, a benefit and more evidence of the flattening and the positive outcomes of what we’re doing collective, probably in the next two weeks or so,” said Dr. Roumeliotis.

“Yes, we are expecting an increase in the numbers, but the rate at which they going to grow we’re trying to stunt, we’re trying to bring down. We don’t want them to go to the levels of Italy or the United States, or Iran for that matter.”