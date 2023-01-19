Eastern Ontario couple wins $1 million lottery prize
An eastern Ontario couple is $1 million richer after winning an Instant Ultimate lottery prize.
Roger and Marlene Stoddard of Lombardy, Ont. won the prize in the Dec. 31 draw. The couple have been married for 45 years and say they aren't regular lottery players, OLG said in a news release.
"We only bought this ticket because our daughter told us it was the best odds of winning $1 million," Marlene Stoddard said in the release. "We went to the store and Roger bought the last ticket on display."
The couple bought the winning ticket at Canadian Tire Gas Plus on Ferrara Drive in Smiths Falls, Ont. Marlene Stoddard said she compared their numbers to the winning numbers online and discovered the big win.
"I was numb. I said, 'Roger, it's a winner,'" she said.
"I didn't believe her," he said with a laugh. They then called their family to share the news, and they checked the ticket on the OLG app together.
"That's the moment I felt the ground shaking," Marlene Stoddard said.
"This win is all about our children," she said.
"We plan to share this with them and put the rest toward retirement so we can spend our time traveling to visit family and enjoy a few relaxing vacations."
Lombardy is in the township of Rideau Lakes, Leeds and Grenville County, just southwest of Smiths Falls.
