Eastern Ontario conservation authorities, mayors request changes to Ontario's Bill 23
Ten local conservation authorities have sent a letter to the Ontario Government regarding Bill 23, asking the province to halt changes they say will diminish their role.
The letter, which has also been signed by dozens of concerned mayors and deputy mayors in eastern Ontario, says taxpayers will be on the hook for development costs if the bill goes through.
Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA) near Cornwall, Ont. is one of the groups concerned about the proposed legislation, which aims to see 1.5 million homes built in Ontario over the next 10 years.
"It reduces the ability of conservation authorities to continue protecting people and property from natural hazards, such as flooding," said RRCA General Manager Richard Pilon.
"Even though all the 36 conservation authorities are concerned with the proposed changes, 10 eastern conservation authorities got together and wrote a letter because in our case we think this bill does not work for eastern Ontario at all. That's why we got together," he said.
Pilon noted other changes could include hampering their ability to protect wetlands, and passing on responsibilities related to natural hazards and resources to municipalities.
"It's sort of uncanny the timing of these proposed changes," Pilon said. "(There's) not a lot of time to react and it's done during a municipal election when new councils are being formed."
The letter, sent to Premier Doug Ford on Nov. 17, was signed by nearly 40 incoming, returning and outgoing mayors, including North Glengarry Deputy Mayor Carma Williams, who is also the Warden for the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SDG).
"It looks like there's the possibility of something being moved from the responsibility of the conservation authority to local townships that could incur us extra costs," Williams told CTV News. "It could end up causing planning problems down the road in the future and, of course, conservation authorities are concerned with losing some of their responsibilities."
She says those costs could then be passed along to taxpayers, as smaller municipalities' don't have the ability to hire experts such as engineers and planners.
"We don't have the dollars for that. That would come directly out of the taxpayers' pocket," Williams said. "Those experts exist in the conservation authority and those powers should remain there."
"The taxpayers are already saddled with high enough costs on their end, and we're struggling to have growth pay for growth," Williams added. "We need those things like development charges and in lieu of parkland fees in order to be able to lay the infrastructure for future growth in our rural municipalities and this has the potential to threaten that."
Land is often donated to conservation authorities for preservation, Pilon noted, and he has already heard from potential donors who are worried that their land will not be protected in the future.
Pilon said conservation authorities were formed between 60 and 75 years ago on a watershed basis and because of problems with deforestation and flooding.
"You look at Hurricane Hazel in 1954, 81 people died in Toronto. Municipalities got together and said we need to have agencies that are formed on a watershed basis, because water doesn't stop at municipal borders," Pilon said. "To make sure that development doesn't happen in flood plains, and make sure we don't do deforestation which causes flooding."
"It's surprising to me that the provincial government is proposing these changes at a time when climate change is actually causing more intense and frequent storms," Pilon said.
"Conservation authorities, generally speaking, do not stand in the way of development," added Williams. "They want to make sure that its smart development which respects the environment and we want the same thing."
"Our planners across SDG are also very concerned and a letter has gone out from the SDG planners to the government in order to be able to express our concerns," she added.
Pilon noted that most developers would rather work with the 36 conservation authorities, rather than 444 municipalities when building.
"There might be pressure from some developers to get this through so they don't need to have rules, but the rules are in place for a good reason. It's to protect people and property from damages in the future," Pilon said. "Once you start the ball rolling it might be hard to stop."
While conservation authorities and municipalities say they are not opposed to new development, it has to be done correctly.
"I don't see the rush in getting this through," Pilon said. "I think we need to sit down and talk and make sure we all work together to protect future development."
"You know, you make a decision that you say is only going to apply to one level of government, the large cities for example, well it's easy for then those decisions to eventually creep into rural areas and may have entirely different impacts," Williams added.
"I'm hoping for more dialogue, we really need that," she said. "We need government to listen to our concerns and perhaps make some changes."
Williams and Pilon said they have not heard back from the premier or MPP Steve Clark, the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, who tabled the bill.
CTV News Ottawa requested comment from Clark, but did not hear back at the time of publishing.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau elaborates on what Chinese 'interference' he discussed with Xi Jinping at G20
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has offered his most detailed explanation yet about what kind of "interference" he brought up with Chinese President Xi Jinping in a meeting earlier this month.
Feds file judicial review of $40B Indigenous child-welfare settlement
The federal government has filed a judicial review of some aspects of the $40-billion settlement agreement over discrimination in the Indigenous child-welfare system, after the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal rejected the deal in late October.
Canada rues missed opportunities in 1-0 loss to Belgium in World Cup opener
Canada was punished for missing chances during its opening World Cup game as Michy Batshuayi scored to give Belgium a 1-0 win. Alphonso Davies missed a penalty in the early stages of the game following a handball offence.
More than half of Canadians don't understand sexual consent: survey
Fifty-five per cent of Canadians do not understand the legal definition of sexual consent, suggests a recent survey conducted by Maru Public Opinion and commissioned by the Canadian Women’s Foundation.
NEW | Conservative MP's bill to encourage growth in cryptocurrency sector defeated
Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner's private member's bill calling for a national framework to encourage growth in the cryptocurrency sector was defeated in the House of Commons on Wednesday. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre voted in favour of seeing the bill advance.
Canadian teen killed in Jerusalem twin blasts
Two blasts went off near bus stops in Jerusalem at the height of morning rush hour on Wednesday, killing a Canadian-Israeli teenager and injuring at least 18, in what police said were attacks by Palestinians.
Mother, father and son killed in head-on crash near Peterborough, Ont. identified
A mother, father and son were among the four fatalities in Tuesday's head-on crash just east Peterborough, Ont, which also sent their daughter to hospital in critical condition.
Wilko Johnson, British rocker who defied cancer, dies at 75
Wilko Johnson, the guitarist with British blues-rock band Dr. Feelgood who had an unexpected career renaissance after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, has died.
'Bad humour' and early Emergencies Act chatter: What Justice Minister Lametti's commission testimony reveals
Justice Minister and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti took the stand at the Public Order Emergency Commission on Wednesday, where he was questioned about his role in the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act. Here's a summary of the highlights from the justice minister's testimony.
Atlantic
-
Moncton man charged with first-degree murder after missing man found dead
A man reported missing in Moncton, N.B., last week has been found dead and another man has been charged with murder in connection with the case.
-
Patient dies in Moncton ER while waiting to be seen
A patient has died in a New Brunswick emergency department while waiting to be seen for the second time this year.
-
Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry: RCMP union calls for more resources
The organization that represents almost 20,000 RCMP members submitted Wednesday a long list of recommendations to the inquiry investigating the April 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia, saying the province must do something about chronic understaffing.
Toronto
-
Mother, father and son killed in head-on crash near Peterborough, Ont. identified
A mother, father and son were among the four fatalities in Tuesday's head-on crash just east Peterborough, Ont, which also sent their daughter to hospital in critical condition.
-
Person dead after being hit, trapped under vehicle in Toronto
A person is dead after being struck and trapped under a vehicle in Toronto Wednesday afternoon.
-
Ontario photographer captures massive wave that looks like 'the perfect face'
A photographer says he has captured an insane six-metre wave with a 'perfect face' during a lake-effect storm in Ontario.
Montreal
-
Video shows driver strike infant in stroller at Montreal intersection; police investigating
A one-year-old child has survived a hit-and-run after a woman's stroller was struck by a vehicle while she was crossing the street in Montreal's Outremont borough last week, police say. The infant was not injured and investigators are searching for the suspect vehicle.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Former Quebec MNA Harold LeBel found guilty of sexual assault
Former Quebec MNA Harold LeBel was found guilty of sexual assault against a young woman who cannot be identified because of a publication ban.
-
Overcrowding delays plan to eliminate overflow beds at Lakeshore Hospital ER
A formal plan to eliminate the use of overflow beds in Lakeshore Hospital's emergency room — a practice deemed unsafe by the government — has been significantly delayed because the ER is just too crowded with patients, CTV News has learned.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury teacher faces hearing related to inappropriate messages sent to five students
A high school teacher working for the Rainbow District School Board in Sudbury is facing a disciplinary hearing next month over social media messages he sent to five female students.
-
Judge dismisses appeal from man caught smuggling illegal migrants at Sault border crossing
A judge has dismissed an appeal from a man found guilty of trying to smuggle himself and three other people into Canada at the border at Sault Ste. Marie.
-
Sudbury police appeal for assistance identifying man who brought gunshot victim to hospital
Sudbury police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man who brought a 22-year-old gunshot victim to hospital Monday night.
London
-
Elgin County OPP investigating car crash on Highway 401 near West Lorne
It was an extremely close call for the occupants of a van travelling westbound on Highway 401 near West Lorne, Ont., following a collision between the van and a transport truck.
-
Canada rues missed opportunities in 1-0 loss to Belgium in World Cup opener
Canada was punished for missing chances during its opening World Cup game as Michy Batshuayi scored to give Belgium a 1-0 win. Alphonso Davies missed a penalty in the early stages of the game following a handball offence.
-
Three drivers charged after driving on closed highway during storm
The snow squalls that paralyzed midwestern Ontario over the weekend kept OPP very busy, and now they’re offering drivers some needed advice on winter driving after responding to more than 36 traffic calls and laying several charges.
Winnipeg
-
Animosity towards South Asian people, prepayment request fuelled fatal stabbing of Winnipeg taxi driver, Crown argues
A Winnipeg man accused of fatally stabbing a Duffy’s taxi driver more than two years ago was angry about being asked to prepay for his cab ride and had recently stopped taking medication for bipolar disorder, the Crown argued on the opening day of his trial in the Manitoba Court of King’s Bench.
-
Arrest of mall Santa in Winnipeg was a 'misguided and unfortunate' prank
Don't worry, Santa Claus is not on the naughty list. The apparent arrest of a mall Santa in Winnipeg was a 'misguided and unfortunate' prank, prompting an apology from the mall.
-
Crowd in Winnipeg watches Canada’s first World Cup game in decades
For the first time in 36 years, soccer fans in Winnipeg are able to cheer for Canada at the FIFA World Cup.
Kitchener
-
'Traumatized' Brantford, Ont. family files complaint after police raid wrong home
A lawyer representing the family says they continues to struggle with the emotional and physical impact of the Sept. 8 raid.
-
Teen in critical condition after stabbing near Waterloo school
Police are searching the area around a Waterloo school after a stabbing that sent a 17-year-old boy to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
-
New Disney TV series filming in Cambridge, Ont. this week
Hollywood is set to return to Cambridge Ont.’s Galt area this week, with crews converging on the area to film a new Disney+ TV pilot.
Calgary
-
'Unlike any other': ALERT busts organized crime's illegal banks
Authorities say seven people face charges, including three from Calgary, in connection with a lengthy investigation into organized crime that involved millions of dollars in money laundering.
-
Diagnosed with cancer at age 4, survivor encourages donations to Alberta Kids Cancer Care
Sofia Hirani was just four-years-old when she was diagnosed with a highly aggressive form of brain cancer, but after several years of treatments, she is using her voice as a beacon of hope for other sick children.
-
Alberta's justice minister calls on feds to remove RCMP Commissioner Lucki
Alberta wants Canada's Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino to recall his appointment of RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki over errors she made over a variety of issues.
Saskatoon
-
Collision causes power outage in Saskatoon neighbourhood
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) was called to a collision between a large truck and power infrastructure that knocked electricity out for the Kelsey/Woodlawn neighbourhood.
-
'It's not surprising': a recent study names Prince Albert as the greenest city in Canada
A new study by the real estate site Calgary.com has listed Prince Albert as the greenest city in Canada.
-
RCMP investigating collision on Valley Road
Warman RCMP were called out to a collision on Valley Road near Township Road 3052.
Edmonton
-
As the city resumes shutting down homeless camps, shigella is less of a concern than finding place to sleep: community member
The city had stopped tearing down tent cities for two weeks as part of its response to a shigella outbreak in the core. With Wednesday marking the end of the stoppage, camp residents worry about where they'll spend the winter.
-
Woman sexually assaulted in Grande Prairie, RCMP searching for man
Mounties in the northern Alberta city of Grande Prairie are looking for help to solve a sexual assault.
-
4.1-magnitude earthquake recorded in northern Alberta
A 4.1 ML earthquake was recorded in the Peace River region of northern Alberta just after midnight on Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
Girl hit in face with firework near Surrey RCMP detachment
A youth in Surrey is recovering from minor injuries after being hit in the face by a firework early Sunday morning, prompting Mounties to investigate.
-
Police seeking dash cam video following armed robbery at East Vancouver café
Authorities are asking the public for dash cam video that could help them solve a terrifying armed robbery at a busy East Vancouver café over the weekend.
-
'I'm at the mercy of a failing health-care system': B.C. cancer patient faces 6-month wait for biopsy
After testing positive for a gene that puts her at high risk for breast cancer, coupled with her family’s medical history, Jannelle Chemko says it’s not a matter of if she’ll get the disease, but when.
Regina
-
City of Regina could receive nearly $3M for safer communities program
The City of Regina could receive $2.9 million from the federal government for a program aimed at making Canadian communities safer.
-
Regina police arrest one following chase, collision and foot pursuit
A Regina man is facing multiple charges following a car chase, vehicle collision and foot pursuit.
-
City administration's plan to end homelessness would mean a mill rate increase of 21.73 per cent
If a city administration report to end homelessness was to be passed by council, the mill rate would see an increase of more than 20 per cent next year.