Eastern Ontario border crossings open despite Niagara closures
Eastern Ontario border crossings are still open at this time as a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls is being investigated.
All border crossings in the Niagara region have been closed as a result.
There are three border crossings in eastern Ontario in Cornwall, Thousand Islands and Prescott-Ogdensburg.
Wait times for eastern Ontario border crossings into the United States from Canada as of 4 p.m. Wednesday
Massena/Cornwall: 0 minutes
Alexandria/Thousand Islands Bridge: 20 minutes
Prescott/Ogdensburg: 0 minutes
Wait times for eastern Ontario border crossings into Canada from the United States as of 4 p.m. Wednesday
Massena/Cornwall: No delays
Alexandria/Thousand Islands Bridge: 10 minutes
Prescott/Ogdensburg: No delays
Ottawa police say they are closely monitoring the situation as it unfolds and have no planned changes to operations at this time. The RCMP said it is working with international and domestic partners but is not offering further comment.
There are currently no impacts for travellers at the Ottawa Airport.
Canadian officials are operating under the assumption that the Rainbow Bridge explosion is terror-related.
In a statement issued just after 1 p.m. Wednesday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Buffalo field office said it was investigating the explosion, which took place on the U.S. side of the border.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford also confirmed he had been made aware of the situation on Wednesday afternoon, and that provincial law enforcement is assessing the situation.
In a video statement issued Wednesday, Kerry Schmidt, spokesperson for the Ontario Provincial Police, said officials have also closed the Peace Bridge crossing in Fort Erie and are in the process of closing the Queenston-Lewiston Bridge.
Heavy delays should be expected at border crossings near Niagara Falls, Schmidt said.
This is a developing story.
With files from CTV News' Abby O'Brien
