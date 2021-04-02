OTTAWA -- Despite a freezing cold start to the long weekend, Mother Nature is serving up four days of sunshine for Easter.

The temperature dipped to -7.8 C overnight. At 9 a.m., it was -5 C in Ottawa, with the wind chill making it feel like -14.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for temperatures warming up all weekend, with above seasonal temperatures expected Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Friday will see sunny skies and a high of 2 C.

It will be clear tonight, with a low of minus 10 C.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and a high of 9 C.

Sunshine is in the forecast for Sunday with a high of 12 C, while Monday will be sunny with a high of 13 C.

Normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 8 C and a low of -2 C.