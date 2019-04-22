

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





One person was treated for smoke inhalation after an Easter Sunday fire in Ottawa’s Greenboro East neighbourhood.

Ottawa Fire received multiple 911 calls reporting fire in an attached garage at a home on Silverlace Private just after 5 p.m.

When firefighters arrived on scene, crews confirmed the fire had spread to a row home attached to the garage.

Officials say one home suffered major damage, while three adjoining units suffered smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.