One person was treated for smoke inhalation after an Easter Sunday fire in Ottawa’s Greenboro East neighbourhood.

Ottawa Fire received multiple 911 calls reporting fire in an attached garage at a home on Silverlace Private just after 5 p.m.

When firefighters arrived on scene, crews confirmed the fire had spread to a row home attached to the garage.

Officials say one home suffered major damage,  while three adjoining units suffered smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.