Eastbound on-ramp to Hwy. 417 at Parkdale Avenue to close this summer

The Highway 417 eastbound on and off ramps at Parkdale Avenue will be closed for at least several weeks and may cause "significant" traffic disruptions into the summer.

The most significant closure will impact the Highway 417 on-ramp, which will be closed from April 28 to Aug. 25, a notice by contractor Kiewit Dufferin Midtown Partnership said.

Residents who want to go eastbound will have to get on Highway 417 at either Carling or Metcalfe streets. Detours will be in place.

In addition, the eastbound off-ramp at Parkdale Avenue will be closed from April 29 to May 14.

Eastbound vehicles on the highway can exit at either Carling or Rochester streets.

The closures are to facilitate the replacement of retaining and noise barrier walls as well as O-Train construction work along the highway, according to KDMP.

In a notice to residents, Coun. Jeff Leiper says there could be a "significant change" to traffic patterns.

"I haven't seen any City communications on this and will seek some guidance on when the usual social media and communications material will go out. This will be a fairly significant change to traffic patterns," Leiper said on his website.

KDMP says in a memo that its intent is to "keep an open and upfront communication channel with all residents and affected agencies."