OTTAWA -- East-end Light rail service has resumed after a deer got onto the train tracks.

Buses temporarily replaced east end light rail service because the deer had wandered onto the tracks between Blair and St. Laurent stations early Wednesday morning.

R1 bus service was brought in to move passengers between Blair Station and St. Laurent Station while crews worked to remove the deer.

O-Train Line 1: R1 replacement bus service is being implemented from St-Laurent to Blair due to a deer on the tracks. Regular service running from Tunney’s Pasture to St-Laurent. Updates to follow. — OC Transpo (@OC_Transpo) November 4, 2020

Shortly after 8 a.m., OC Transpo said the deer was "rescued" and full LRT service resumed. There was no immediate word on the deer's condition.