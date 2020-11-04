Advertisement
East end LRT service resumes after deer 'rescued' from tracks
Published Wednesday, November 4, 2020 7:06AM EST Last Updated Wednesday, November 4, 2020 8:29AM EST
File photo of a deer. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Jonathan Hayward)
OTTAWA -- East-end Light rail service has resumed after a deer got onto the train tracks.
Buses temporarily replaced east end light rail service because the deer had wandered onto the tracks between Blair and St. Laurent stations early Wednesday morning.
R1 bus service was brought in to move passengers between Blair Station and St. Laurent Station while crews worked to remove the deer.
Shortly after 8 a.m., OC Transpo said the deer was "rescued" and full LRT service resumed. There was no immediate word on the deer's condition.