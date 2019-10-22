

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





OTTAWA — Ottawa Police are investigating after a home in the east end was shot at.

Police say patrol officers were approached Sunday on Montfort St. by a homeowner who said someone shot at his home at around 3:30 a.m. No one was hurt.

Police investigated and discovered a bullet at the scene.

No arrests have been made. Police are now asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious early Sunday morning on Montfort St. east of Baribeau St. to contact the Guns and Gangs unit.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or crimestoppers.ca.