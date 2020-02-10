OTTAWA -- The Monday drive home should be easier than the drive to work.

Ottawa and Gatineau saw about 10 cm of snow overnight into Monday morning, according to Environment Canada.

The snowy conditions led to several collisions during the morning commute. Ottawa Police say there were three dozen crashes between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m.

The weather will improve Monday afternoon, with snow tapering off to a 40 per cent chance of flurries, with sunny breaks otherwise.

Temperatures are expected to be milder than normal for the next two days. Monday night’s low is -10°C, about four degrees warmer than normal.

Tuesday’s afternoon high is 2°C. The average high for this time of the year is around -5°C.

Tuesday could see a bit of sun, but will otherwise be cloudy.

Clouds are forecast to stick around through Thursday. Thursday could see periods of snow.

On Friday, the forecast calls for a sunny sky, but it won’t be a warm sun. The temperature is expected to plunge to -14°C for the daytime high.