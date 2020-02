OTTAWA -- A minor earthquake rattled western Quebec on Sunday.

Natural Resources Canada says a 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck 26 km northwest of Gracefield, Quebec just after 3 p.m.

No damage was reported.

On January 13, a 4.2 magnitude earthquake was felt in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Quebec, about 60 km east of Cornwall.

Several residents reported feeling that earthquake.