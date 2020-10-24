OTTAWA -- After a record warm start to the weekend, the national capital region is set to receive an early taste of winter.

The temperature warmed up to 24.8C on Friday, setting a record for the warmest Oct. 23 in Ottawa history. The previous record was 24.6C on Oct. 23, 1979.

However, the summer-like weather has moved out of the region. The Environment Canada forecast includes a wind chill of minus 7 overnight, and a chance of flurries on Sunday night, Monday and Tuesday.

"Rarely do you get to Halloween without seeing some snow," says David Phillips, Environment Canada Senior Climatologist.

Here is a look at the forecast for Ottawa:

Today: Mainly cloudy. Temperature falling to 7C and then steady.

Tonight: Clearing this evening. Low minus 3C. With the wind chill, it will feel like minus 7.

Sunday: Increasing cloudiness in the morning. High 6C.

Sunday night: Cloudy periods with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Low minus 2C.

Monday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 5C.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers or flurries. High 7C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 10C and a low of 2C.