Quebec Police say one person has died in a single vehicle crash on Highway 148 in the Pontiac near Quyon. Police say they were called to the scene of the crash around 12:30 a.m. and say the driver has died, a passenger was sent to hospital with undisclosed yet non-life threatening injuries.

That area of the highway will remain closed for several hours as officials investigate, detours are in place.

